TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming
east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
