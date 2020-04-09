TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
336 FPUS54 KHGX 090943
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090942
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
TXZ237-092100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph in the
evening becoming northeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-092100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-092100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early
in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ214-092100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s coast. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-092100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-092100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the evening.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-092100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered
showers in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-092100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall
late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-092100-
Coastal Jackson-
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-092100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-092100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-092100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-092100-
Matagorda Islands-
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the
morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Scattered showers until late night, then isolated showers late.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-092100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-092100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ213-092100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-092100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-092100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-092100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-092100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-092100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers
likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-092100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-092100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-092100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
442 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Isolated showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall early
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late nigh