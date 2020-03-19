TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

_____

960 FPUS54 KHGX 190729

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 190728

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then showers likely late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Cooler.

L