TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
_____
294 FPUS54 KHGX 140758
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 140757
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
TXZ237-142100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ337-142100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ437-142100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ214-142100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ238-142100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ338-142100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ438-142100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-142100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-142100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ313-142100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ236-142100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ336-142100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ436-142100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ227-142100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ226-142100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ213-142100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ300-142100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ200-142100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ199-142100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-142100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ211-142100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ210-142100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-142100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ198-142100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-142100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ178-142100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ179-142100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ164-142100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ195-142100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ196-142100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the