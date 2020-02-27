TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
482 FPUS54 KHGX 270928
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 270927
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
TXZ237-272200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-272200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-272200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ214-272200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s
coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-272200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-272200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ438-272200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ235-272200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-272200-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-272200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-272200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-272200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-272200-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-272200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-272200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-272200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-272200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-272200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ199-272200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ212-272200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-272200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-272200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-272200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-272200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ177-272200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-272200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-272200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-272200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-272200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ196-272200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-272200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-272200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
