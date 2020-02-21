TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

TXZ237-212200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ337-212200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-212200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early in

the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-212200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...around

40 coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-212200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-212200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Inland, north winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast,

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming north

and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-212200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

early in the morning becoming north and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ235-212200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-212200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ313-212200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ236-212200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-212200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-212200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early in

the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-212200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ226-212200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-212200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ300-212200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ200-212200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-212200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-212200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ211-212200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ210-212200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-212200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-212200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-212200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-212200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-212200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-212200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-212200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-212200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-212200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-212200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

