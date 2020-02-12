TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A chance of showers late. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph late shifting to the west. Chance of rain 50 percent

late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A chance of showers late. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 80 percent chance in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A

chance of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the west. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing

to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A

chance of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A

chance of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the southwest in the morning, then shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A

chance of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the west. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing

to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to

the northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent late increasing to near

100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph late shifting to the northwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the late evening

and early morning. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to

90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog until afternoon. A slight chance of showers

late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to near 100 percent in

the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

late. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the northwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent late increasing to near 100 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers late. A chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent early

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight