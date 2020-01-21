TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

465 FPUS54 KHGX 210743

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 210742

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

TXZ237-211000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late

evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-211000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming south and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-211000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening becoming southwest and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-211000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid

30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid

40s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-211000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming south and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-211000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-211000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to

90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-211000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-211000-

Coastal Jackson-

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-211000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-211000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent in the evening decreasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ336-211000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming southwest and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent in the evening decreasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-211000-

Matagorda Islands-

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-211000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the evening decreasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ226-211000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southwest and decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Isolated showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-211000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-211000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-211000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-211000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the evening decreasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-211000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ211-211000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south and decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ210-211000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late

night, then isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent in

the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ197-211000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-211000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent in the evening decreasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-211000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows around 40. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-211000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-211000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-211000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of frost early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening

and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-211000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of frost early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Scattered showers after midnight, then showers likely

late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-211000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

142 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of frost early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Showers likely

late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT