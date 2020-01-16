TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
TXZ237-161000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ337-161000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A 50 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ437-161000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A 60 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ214-161000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy
fog late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ238-161000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A 50 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ338-161000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ438-161000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60.
TXZ235-161000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ335-161000-
Coastal Jackson-
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TXZ313-161000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ236-161000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon, then a
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ336-161000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ436-161000-
Matagorda Islands-
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ227-161000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ226-161000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ213-161000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ300-161000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ200-161000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 70 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ199-161000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ212-161000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ211-161000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ210-161000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ197-161000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ198-161000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ177-161000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ178-161000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ179-161000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ164-161000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ195-161000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly cloudy
until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ196-161000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s