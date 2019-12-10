TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

TXZ237-102200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening.

Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

TXZ337-102200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-102200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers, windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ214-102200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s

inland...around 60 coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late increasing to near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ238-102200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-102200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning

increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-102200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers, windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph late increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent early in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-102200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ335-102200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph late decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

TXZ313-102200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ236-102200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

TXZ336-102200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

TXZ436-102200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ227-102200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

TXZ226-102200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ213-102200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ300-102200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

TXZ200-102200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent

late increasing to near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ199-102200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ212-102200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ211-102200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ210-102200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ197-102200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ198-102200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late

evening and early morning. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ177-102200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ178-102200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ179-102200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ164-102200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ195-102200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ196-102200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ176-102200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ163-102200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late increasing to

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

