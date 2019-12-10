TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
035 FPUS54 KHGX 100859
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 100858
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
TXZ237-102200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening.
Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ337-102200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-102200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers, windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late increasing to
20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ214-102200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s
inland...around 60 coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late increasing to near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-102200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-102200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning
increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-102200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers, windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph late increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-102200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-102200-
Coastal Jackson-
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph late decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ313-102200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-102200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ336-102200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ436-102200-
Matagorda Islands-
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-102200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ226-102200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-102200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ300-102200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ200-102200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
late increasing to near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-102200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ212-102200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ211-102200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-102200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ197-102200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ198-102200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late
evening and early morning. Patchy frost late. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ177-102200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ178-102200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ179-102200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ164-102200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ195-102200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ196-102200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ176-102200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ163-102200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
258 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late increasing to
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
