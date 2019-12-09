TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

294 FPUS54 KHGX 090858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

TXZ237-092200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-092200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers early

in the evening, then showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-092200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-092200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers...possibly

mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then a

slight chance of drizzle in the late evening and overnight.

Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ238-092200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers early

in the evening, then showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-092200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers early

in the evening, then showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Breezy, colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ438-092200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening. A chance

of showers in the evening. A slight chance of drizzle in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-092200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-092200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-092200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-092200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-092200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers...possibly mixed with drizzle and late in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-092200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers...possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the evening.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-092200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers...possibly mixed with drizzle and late in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-092200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-092200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-092200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph

late becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-092200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers...possibly

mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-092200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle and late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-092200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ211-092200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-092200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-092200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-092200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-092200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ178-092200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely...

possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ179-092200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers...possibly

mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ164-092200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ195-092200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-092200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-092200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to around

15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ163-092200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather