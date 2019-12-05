TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

250 FPUS54 KHGX 050743

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 050742

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

TXZ237-051000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.

Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-051000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-051000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ214-051000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the

lower 50s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-051000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ338-051000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...

in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ438-051000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ235-051000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,

then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-051000-

Coastal Jackson-

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,

then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around

60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-051000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ236-051000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,

then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-051000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,

then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-051000-

Matagorda Islands-

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,

then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-051000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.

Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-051000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,

then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-051000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-051000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-051000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-051000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ212-051000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ211-051000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.

Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-051000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,

then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-051000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ198-051000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ177-051000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-051000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-051000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-051000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-051000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-051000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ176-051000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-051000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

142 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather