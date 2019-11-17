TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019
_____
604 FPUS54 KHGX 170843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 170842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
TXZ237-172200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ337-172200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ437-172200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ214-172200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ238-172200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows
around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ338-172200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ438-172200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-172200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ335-172200-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ313-172200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-172200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ336-172200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ436-172200-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-172200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ226-172200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ213-172200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ300-172200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds early in the morning becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ200-172200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late
becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ199-172200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ212-172200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ211-172200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ210-172200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ197-172200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ198-172200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ177-172200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ178-172200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ179-172200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ164-172200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ195-172200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ196-172200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ176-172200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent afte