TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

TXZ237-162200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ337-162200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ437-162200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-162200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s

coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ238-162200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-162200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-162200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-162200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper

60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-162200-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-162200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-162200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-162200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ436-162200-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-162200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ226-162200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ213-162200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ300-162200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ200-162200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ199-162200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-162200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ211-162200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-162200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-162200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-162200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-162200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-162200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ179-162200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-162200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ195-162200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-162200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ176-162200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-162200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature