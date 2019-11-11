TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

TXZ237-112200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers until late night, then a chance of showers

late. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-112200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-112200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then cloudy with a

60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Very windy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-112200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon, then showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-112200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in

the afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers until late night, then a chance of showers

late. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-112200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon, then showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph inland...north 25 to 35 mph coast.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in

the mid 30s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50 inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-112200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in

the afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Very windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-112200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-112200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 90 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

A 90 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. A chance of showers late. Very windy. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph in the

morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-112200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-112200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. A chance of showers late. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph in the

morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-112200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ436-112200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

in the late evening and overnight. Very windy. Much colder. Lows

around 40. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-112200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a chance of

showers late. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-112200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 80 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers

likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ213-112200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-112200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Mostly clear late. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ200-112200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the west with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ199-112200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-112200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of sleet late.

No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and sleet early in the morning. No sleet

accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ211-112200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A

slight chance of sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Very windy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph in

the evening decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and sleet early in the morning. No sleet

accumulation. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-112200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers in

the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with

sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and sleet early in the morning. No

sleet accumulation. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-112200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers in

the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-112200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers in

the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed

with sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet

accumulation. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-112200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of sleet in the late evening and overnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-112200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ179-112200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ164-112200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-112200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of sleet in the late evening and overnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-112200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of sleet in the

late evening and overnight. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

30. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ176-112200-

Madison-