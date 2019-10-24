TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

164 FPUS54 KHGX 240758

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 240757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

TXZ237-242100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ337-242100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ437-242100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-242100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-242100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ338-242100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-242100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-242100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-242100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-242100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-242100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance

of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ336-242100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-242100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ227-242100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming

southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-242100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance

of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ213-242100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-242100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-242100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-242100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming

southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-242100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming

southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance

of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-242100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late

becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-242100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-242100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-242100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-242100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-242100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Showers likely.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-242100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-242100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-242100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-242100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ163-242100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.