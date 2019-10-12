TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

644 FPUS54 KHGX 120614

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 120613

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

TXZ237-120900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-120900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-120900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-120900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s inland...around 70 coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-120900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-120900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower

50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-120900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-120900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-120900-

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-120900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-120900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-120900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-120900-

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-120900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-120900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-120900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-120900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-120900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-120900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-120900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ211-120900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-120900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-120900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-120900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-120900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-120900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-120900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-120900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in th