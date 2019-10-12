TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
TXZ237-120900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ337-120900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
TXZ437-120900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-120900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s inland...around 70 coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-120900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ338-120900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower
50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ438-120900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-120900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ335-120900-
Coastal Jackson-
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-120900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-120900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ336-120900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ436-120900-
Matagorda Islands-
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ227-120900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ226-120900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ213-120900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ300-120900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-120900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ199-120900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Much
cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-120900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ211-120900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ210-120900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ197-120900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-120900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ177-120900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-120900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-120900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-120900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
113 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in th