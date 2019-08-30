TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower

80s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing

to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of showers

until afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

