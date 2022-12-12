TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

694 FPUS54 KFWD 121000

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

TXZ119-122245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ118-122245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ159-122245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ158-122245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

rising into the upper 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ104-122245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ103-122245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-122245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-122245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower

60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-122245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-122245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-122245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ100-122245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ115-122245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ116-122245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ117-122245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ131-122245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ132-122245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ130-122245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ129-122245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ141-122245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ142-122245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

TXZ156-122245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ157-122245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ143-122245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ144-122245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into

the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ133-122245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ134-122245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ145-122245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature rising

into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ146-122245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ161-122245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ160-122245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ174-122245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-122245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid

with lows around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-122245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ147-122245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ148-122245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ135-122245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ122-122245-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ121-122245-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ120-122245-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ105-122245-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ123-122245-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ107-122245-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower

60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ106-122245-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ095-122245-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ094-122245-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

400 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather