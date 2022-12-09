TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022

085 FPUS54 KFWD 090930

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

TXZ119-092315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ118-092315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ159-092315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-092315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ104-092315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ103-092315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ093-092315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ092-092315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ091-092315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ102-092315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ101-092315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ100-092315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ115-092315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-092315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ117-092315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ131-092315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ132-092315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ130-092315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ129-092315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ141-092315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-092315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ156-092315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-092315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ143-092315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ144-092315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ133-092315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-092315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ145-092315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ146-092315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ161-092315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-092315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ174-092315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-092315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ162-092315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-092315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-092315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-092315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ122-092315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ121-092315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ120-092315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ105-092315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ123-092315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ107-092315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ106-092315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ095-092315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ094-092315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

330 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

