TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ 809 FPUS54 KFWD 290909 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 TXZ119-292215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-292215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-292215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ158-292215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-292215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-292215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-292215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-292215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ091-292215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ102-292215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-292215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ100-292215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ115-292215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ116-292215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ117-292215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ131-292215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-292215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-292215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-292215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-292215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-292215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-292215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-292215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-292215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-292215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-292215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-292215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-292215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ146-292215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-292215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-292215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-292215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ175-292215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-292215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ147-292215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-292215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ135-292215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ122-292215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ121-292215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-292215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-292215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-292215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-292215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-292215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ095-292215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-292215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 309 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$