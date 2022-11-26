TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ 549 FPUS54 KFWD 260859 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 TXZ119-262230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-262230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-262230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ158-262230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-262230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-262230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-262230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ092-262230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ091-262230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-262230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-262230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ100-262230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ115-262230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ116-262230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ117-262230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ131-262230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-262230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-262230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-262230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ141-262230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-262230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-262230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ157-262230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-262230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-262230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-262230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-262230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-262230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-262230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-262230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-262230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ174-262230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ175-262230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ162-262230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ147-262230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-262230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ135-262230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ122-262230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-262230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ120-262230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-262230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-262230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-262230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-262230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-262230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ094-262230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather