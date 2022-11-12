TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ 806 FPUS54 KFWD 120730 AAE ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 TXZ119-121030- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ118-121030- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ159-121030- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ158-121030- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ104-121030- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ103-121030- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ093-121030- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ092-121030- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ091-121030- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ102-121030- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ101-121030- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ100-121030- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ115-121030- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ116-121030- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ117-121030- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ131-121030- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ132-121030- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ130-121030- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ129-121030- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ141-121030- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ142-121030- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ156-121030- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-121030- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ143-121030- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ144-121030- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ133-121030- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ134-121030- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ145-121030- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ146-121030- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ161-121030- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ160-121030- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ174-121030- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ175-121030- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ162-121030- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ147-121030- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ148-121030- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ135-121030- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ122-121030- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ121-121030- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ120-121030- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ105-121030- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ123-121030- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ107-121030- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ106-121030- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ095-121030- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ094-121030- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather