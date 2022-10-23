TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

693 FPUS54 KFWD 230714

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

TXZ119-231045-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ118-231045-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ159-231045-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-231045-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ104-231045-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-231045-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-231045-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-231045-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-231045-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-231045-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-231045-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-231045-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-231045-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-231045-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-231045-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-231045-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ132-231045-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-231045-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-231045-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-231045-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-231045-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-231045-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-231045-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-231045-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-231045-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-231045-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ134-231045-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ145-231045-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-231045-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s

in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ161-231045-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ160-231045-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-231045-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-231045-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-231045-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-231045-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ148-231045-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ135-231045-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-231045-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ121-231045-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ120-231045-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ105-231045-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-231045-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-231045-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-231045-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-231045-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around

70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-231045-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

214 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

