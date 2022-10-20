TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

328 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

