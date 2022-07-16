TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

785 FPUS54 KFWD 160925

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

TXZ119-162145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ118-162145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ159-162145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ158-162145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ104-162145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ103-162145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ093-162145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ092-162145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ091-162145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ102-162145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ101-162145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ100-162145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ115-162145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ116-162145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ117-162145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ131-162145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ132-162145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ130-162145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ129-162145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ141-162145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ142-162145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-162145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ157-162145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ143-162145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ144-162145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ133-162145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ134-162145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ145-162145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ146-162145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ161-162145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ160-162145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ174-162145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ175-162145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ162-162145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ147-162145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ148-162145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ135-162145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ122-162145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ121-162145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ120-162145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ123-162145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ105-162145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ107-162145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ106-162145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ095-162145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ094-162145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather