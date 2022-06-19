TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022 _____ 327 FPUS54 KFWD 190900 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 TXZ119-192145- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-192145- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-192145- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ158-192145- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ104-192145- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ103-192145- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ093-192145- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ092-192145- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ091-192145- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ102-192145- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ101-192145- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ100-192145- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ115-192145- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ116-192145- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ117-192145- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ131-192145- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ132-192145- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. $$ TXZ130-192145- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ129-192145- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ141-192145- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ142-192145- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ156-192145- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ157-192145- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ143-192145- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ144-192145- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ133-192145- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ134-192145- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ145-192145- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ146-192145- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ161-192145- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-192145- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-192145- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-192145- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-192145- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-192145- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-192145- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-192145- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ122-192145- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ121-192145- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ120-192145- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-192145- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-192145- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ107-192145- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ106-192145- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ095-192145- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ094-192145- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 400 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather