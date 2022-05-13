TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ 889 FPUS54 KFWD 132327 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 TXZ119-140915- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ118-140915- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ159-140915- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-140915- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-140915- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ103-140915- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ093-140915- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ092-140915- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ091-140915- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ102-140915- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ101-140915- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ100-140915- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ115-140915- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. $$ TXZ116-140915- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ117-140915- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ131-140915- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ132-140915- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ130-140915- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ129-140915- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ141-140915- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ142-140915- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ156-140915- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ157-140915- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ143-140915- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ144-140915- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-140915- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ134-140915- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ145-140915- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ146-140915- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ161-140915- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ160-140915- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-140915- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-140915- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-140915- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ147-140915- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ148-140915- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ135-140915- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ122-140915- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ121-140915- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-140915- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ105-140915- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ123-140915- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ107-140915- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ106-140915- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ095-140915- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ094-140915- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$