TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

TXZ119-140915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ118-140915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ159-140915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ158-140915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ104-140915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ103-140915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ093-140915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ092-140915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ091-140915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ102-140915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ101-140915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ100-140915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ115-140915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

TXZ116-140915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ117-140915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ131-140915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ132-140915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ130-140915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ129-140915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ141-140915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ142-140915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ156-140915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ157-140915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ143-140915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ144-140915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ133-140915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ134-140915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ145-140915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ146-140915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ161-140915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ160-140915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ174-140915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ175-140915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ162-140915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ147-140915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ148-140915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ135-140915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ122-140915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ121-140915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ120-140915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ105-140915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ123-140915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ107-140915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ106-140915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ095-140915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-140915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

627 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

