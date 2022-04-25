TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

_____

369 FPUS54 KFWD 250805

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

TXZ119-252115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-252115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-252115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-252115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-252115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-252115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A slight chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-252115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ092-252115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-252115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-252115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-252115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-252115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-252115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-252115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-252115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ131-252115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ132-252115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ130-252115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-252115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-252115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-252115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-252115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-252115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-252115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-252115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-252115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-252115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-252115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-252115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-252115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-252115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-252115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Much cooler with highs

around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-252115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-252115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-252115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-252115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-252115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-252115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ121-252115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-252115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-252115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-252115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ107-252115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ106-252115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ095-252115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ094-252115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather