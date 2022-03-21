TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

TXZ119-212115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-212115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-212115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-212115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-212115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-212115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ093-212115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-212115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-212115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ102-212115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ101-212115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-212115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-212115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-212115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-212115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming south

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-212115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-212115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-212115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-212115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-212115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-212115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-212115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-212115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Less humid with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-212115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-212115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-212115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-212115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-212115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ146-212115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-212115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-212115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ174-212115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ175-212115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ162-212115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-212115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-212115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph

are possible this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-212115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-212115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-212115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-212115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ105-212115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ123-212115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ107-212115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ106-212115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ095-212115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy and more humid with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ094-212115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

534 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

