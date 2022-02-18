TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

TXZ119-182215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers, sleet

likely with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, sleet

and freezing rain. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers, sleet with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ118-182215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight

chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

and sleet. A slight chance of showers and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow showers,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

TXZ159-182215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Sleet likely in

the morning, then a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers,

sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ158-182215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk and much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers,

sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ104-182215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight

chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of sleet, a slight

chance of showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

TXZ103-182215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight

chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow showers,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

TXZ093-182215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight

chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

and sleet. A slight chance of showers and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ092-182215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet with a slight

chance of freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

chance of snow showers, sleet with a slight chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ091-182215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. A slight chance of snow showers and sleet in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ102-182215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. A slight chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow showers,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

TXZ101-182215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. A chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

TXZ100-182215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

TXZ115-182215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

TXZ116-182215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

TXZ117-182215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow showers,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

TXZ131-182215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight

chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, sleet, a

slight chance of showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ132-182215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, a slight

chance of showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow showers,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

TXZ130-182215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight

chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing

rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain, snow showers

and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

TXZ129-182215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers, sleet with a slight chance of

freezing rain. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

TXZ141-182215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, a slight

chance of freezing rain and showers. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

TXZ142-182215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and sleet. A chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

TXZ156-182215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

around 20.

TXZ157-182215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain, sleet, showers with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers, freezing rain,

snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around

20.

TXZ143-182215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, a slight

chance of showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain, snow showers and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

TXZ144-182215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight

chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk

and much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain, snow showers, sleet and showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers, freezing rain,

snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

TXZ133-182215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet, a slight

chance of showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

TXZ134-182215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, sleet

and freezing rain. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ145-182215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of sleet

with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, sleet

and freezing rain. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ146-182215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and sleet in the

morning, then showers and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

sleet. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers and sleet in the morning. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ161-182215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and sleet likely. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of sleet in

the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ160-182215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of sleet in

the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ174-182215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance

of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ175-182215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ162-182215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ147-182215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and sleet in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ148-182215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

sleet in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ135-182215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and sleet in the

morning, then showers and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ122-182215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and sleet in the

morning, then showers and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

sleet. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ121-182215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs

around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, sleet with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then showers and

sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

freezing rain. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers and sleet in the morning. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ120-182215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers, sleet

likely with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, sleet

and freezing rain. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ105-182215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers, sleet

likely with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. A chance of sleet in the evening, then

a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ123-182215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and sleet in the

morning, then showers and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

freezing rain. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers and sleet in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ107-182215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, sleet with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then showers,

sleet likely with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. A chance of sleet in the evening, then

a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers and sleet in the morning. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ106-182215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers, sleet

likely with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. A chance of sleet in the evening, then

a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ095-182215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers, snow showers, sleet and freezing rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sleet and freezing rain in the morning. A

chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ094-182215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

311 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow showers. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then showers and sleet likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of sleet, a slight

chance of showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

