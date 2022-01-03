TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

TXZ119-032215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-032215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ159-032215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-032215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-032215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ103-032215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ093-032215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ092-032215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ091-032215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ102-032215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ101-032215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ100-032215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ115-032215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ116-032215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ117-032215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ131-032215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ132-032215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ130-032215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-032215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ141-032215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-032215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-032215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-032215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-032215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-032215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ133-032215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-032215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-032215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ146-032215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-032215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-032215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-032215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-032215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-032215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-032215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ148-032215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ135-032215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-032215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-032215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-032215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-032215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ123-032215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

to around 40 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ107-032215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ106-032215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ095-032215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ094-032215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

