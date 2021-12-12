TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021 _____ 713 FPUS54 KFWD 120921 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 TXZ119-122300- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ118-122300- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ159-122300- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ158-122300- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ104-122300- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ103-122300- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ093-122300- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ092-122300- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ091-122300- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ102-122300- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ101-122300- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ100-122300- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ115-122300- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ116-122300- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ117-122300- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ131-122300- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ132-122300- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ130-122300- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ129-122300- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ141-122300- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ142-122300- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ156-122300- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ157-122300- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ143-122300- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ144-122300- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ133-122300- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ134-122300- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ145-122300- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ146-122300- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ161-122300- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ160-122300- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ174-122300- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ175-122300- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ162-122300- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ147-122300- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ148-122300- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ135-122300- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ122-122300- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ121-122300- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ120-122300- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-122300- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ123-122300- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ107-122300- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ106-122300- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ095-122300- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ094-122300- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 321 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather