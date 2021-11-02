TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

139 FPUS54 KFWD 020811

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

TXZ119-022115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ118-022115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ159-022115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-022115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ104-022115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ103-022115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ093-022115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-022115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ091-022115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ101-022115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ100-022115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ115-022115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ116-022115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ102-117-022115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ131-022115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ132-022115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-022115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-022115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-022115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ142-022115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ156-022115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ157-022115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-022115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ144-022115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-022115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ134-022115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ145-022115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-022115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ161-022115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ160-022115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-022115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-022115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-022115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-022115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ148-022115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ135-022115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ122-022115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ121-022115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ120-022115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ105-022115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ123-022115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ107-022115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ106-022115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ095-022115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ094-022115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

311 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

