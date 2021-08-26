TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 _____ 461 FPUS54 KFWD 260637 AAA ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 TXZ119-262115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-262115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-262115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-262115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ104-262115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-262115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ093-262115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-262115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-262115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ101-262115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ100-262115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ115-262115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ116-262115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-262115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ131-262115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ132-262115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-262115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ129-262115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ141-262115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-262115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-262115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-262115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-262115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-262115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-262115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-262115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-262115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-262115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-262115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ160-262115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-262115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-262115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ162-262115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-262115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ148-262115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ135-262115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-262115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-262115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-262115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-262115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-262115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-262115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-262115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-262115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-262115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 137 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$