TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

985 FPUS54 KFWD 200813

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

TXZ119-202115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ118-202115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-202115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-202115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-202115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-202115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ093-202115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower

80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ092-202115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower

80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ091-202115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ101-202115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-202115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-202115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-202115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-117-202115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ131-202115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-202115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ130-202115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ129-202115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ141-202115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ142-202115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-202115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-202115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-202115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ144-202115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ133-202115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-202115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-202115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ146-202115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ161-202115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ160-202115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ174-202115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ175-202115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ162-202115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ147-202115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ148-202115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ135-202115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ122-202115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ121-202115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ120-202115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-202115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ123-202115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ107-202115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ106-202115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-202115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid

80s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-202115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in

the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

