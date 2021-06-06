TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 575 FPUS54 KFWD 062041 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 TXZ119-062315- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ118-062315- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ159-062315- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ158-062315- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ104-062315- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-062315- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ093-062315- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-062315- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-062315- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ101-062315- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-062315- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-062315- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ116-062315- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-062315- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ131-062315- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-062315- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-062315- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ129-062315- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ141-062315- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ142-062315- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ156-062315- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ157-062315- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ143-062315- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ144-062315- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ133-062315- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ134-062315- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ145-062315- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ146-062315- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ161-062315- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ160-062315- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ174-062315- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ175-062315- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ162-062315- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-062315- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ148-062315- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ135-062315- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ122-062315- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ121-062315- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ120-062315- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ105-062315- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ123-062315- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ107-062315- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ106-062315- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ095-062315- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ094-062315- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 341 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. 