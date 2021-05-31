TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021 _____ 086 FPUS54 KFWD 310809 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 TXZ119-312115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-312115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-312115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ158-312115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-312115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ103-312115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-312115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ092-312115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-312115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ101-312115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ100-312115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-312115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-312115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ102-117-312115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ131-312115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ132-312115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ130-312115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-312115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-312115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-312115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ156-312115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ157-312115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ143-312115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-312115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-312115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ134-312115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-312115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ146-312115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ161-312115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ160-312115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ174-312115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-312115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ162-312115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ147-312115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ148-312115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ135-312115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ122-312115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ121-312115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-312115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-312115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ123-312115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ107-312115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ106-312115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ095-312115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ094-312115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 309 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather