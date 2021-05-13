TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 _____ 003 FPUS54 KFWD 130822 AAA ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 TXZ119-132115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ118-132115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ159-132115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ158-132115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-132115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ103-132115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ093-132115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ092-132115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ091-132115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-132115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-132115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ115-132115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ116-132115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-132115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-132115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-132115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-132115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-132115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ141-132115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ142-132115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-132115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-132115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ143-132115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-132115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-132115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ134-132115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ145-132115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ146-132115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ161-132115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ160-132115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ174-132115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ175-132115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ162-132115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ147-132115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ148-132115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ135-132115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ122-132115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ121-132115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ120-132115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ105-132115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ123-132115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ107-132115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ106-132115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ095-132115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ094-132115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ 24 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather