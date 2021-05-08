TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021 _____ 885 FPUS54 KFWD 080622 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 TXZ119-081100- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-081100- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-081100- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-081100- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-081100- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ103-081100- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ093-081100- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-081100- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-081100- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ101-081100- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-081100- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-081100- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-081100- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-081100- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ131-081100- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ132-081100- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ130-081100- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-081100- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ141-081100- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ142-081100- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ156-081100- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ157-081100- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-081100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ144-081100- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ133-081100- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ134-081100- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-081100- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-081100- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-081100- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-081100- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-081100- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-081100- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-081100- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-081100- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-081100- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-081100- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-081100- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ121-081100- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-081100- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-081100- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ123-081100- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ107-081100- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ106-081100- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ095-081100- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-081100- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 122 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. 