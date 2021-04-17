TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

TXZ119-172115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ118-172115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ159-172115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ158-172115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ104-172115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ103-172115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ093-172115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ092-172115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ091-172115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ101-172115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ100-172115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs around 80.

TXZ115-172115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs around 80.

TXZ116-172115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ102-117-172115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ131-172115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ132-172115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ130-172115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ129-172115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ141-172115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ142-172115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ156-172115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ157-172115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ143-172115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ144-172115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ133-172115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ134-172115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ145-172115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ146-172115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ161-172115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ160-172115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ174-172115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ175-172115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ162-172115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ147-172115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ148-172115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ135-172115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ122-172115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ121-172115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ120-172115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ105-172115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ123-172115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ107-172115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ106-172115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

TXZ095-172115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ094-172115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

315 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

