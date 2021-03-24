TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

042 FPUS54 KFWD 240632

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

TXZ119-240930-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-240930-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-240930-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ158-240930-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ104-240930-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-240930-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ093-240930-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-240930-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ091-240930-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ102-240930-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ101-240930-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ100-240930-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ115-240930-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ116-240930-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ117-240930-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ131-240930-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ132-240930-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ130-240930-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ129-240930-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ141-240930-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ142-240930-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-240930-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ157-240930-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ143-240930-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ144-240930-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-240930-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-240930-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely with a chance

of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-240930-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-240930-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely with a chance

of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-240930-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-240930-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ174-240930-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ175-240930-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ162-240930-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ147-240930-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-240930-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ135-240930-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ122-240930-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ121-240930-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ120-240930-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ105-240930-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ123-240930-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ107-240930-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ106-240930-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ095-240930-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ094-240930-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

132 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

