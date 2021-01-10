TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021 _____ 596 FPUS54 KFWD 100908 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 TXZ119-102215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-102215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-102215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ158-102215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ104-102215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and snow likely. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ103-102215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely. Snow. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-102215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and snow this morning, then showers and snow likely this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ092-102215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and snow this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ091-102215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Snow likely this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-102215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow likely this morning, then snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-102215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ100-102215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a slight chance of showers this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ115-102215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow and showers this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-102215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow with showers likely this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-102215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow and showers this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-102215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ132-102215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ130-102215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ129-102215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Additional no snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-102215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ142-102215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ156-102215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ157-102215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ143-102215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ144-102215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ133-102215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ134-102215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ145-102215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ146-102215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ161-102215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ160-102215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ174-102215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-102215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ162-102215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow this morning, then showers and snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures steady around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ147-102215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers and snow. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures steady around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ148-102215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of showers and snow this morning, then showers and snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ135-102215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of snow this morning, then showers and snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ122-102215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of snow this morning, then showers and snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ121-102215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of snow this morning, then showers and snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-102215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of snow this morning, then showers with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-102215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ123-102215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow accumulation up to one inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ107-102215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow this morning, then showers and snow likely this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Around half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ106-102215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ095-102215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-102215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 308 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. No snow accumulation expected. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$