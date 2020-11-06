TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

153 FPUS54 KFWD 060922

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

TXZ119-062215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-062215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-062215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-062215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-062215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-062215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-062215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ092-062215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ091-062215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ102-062215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-062215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-062215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-062215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-062215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-062215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-062215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-062215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-062215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-062215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-062215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-062215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ156-062215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-062215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-062215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-062215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-062215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-062215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-062215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-062215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-062215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-062215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-062215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-062215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-062215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-062215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-062215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ135-062215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-062215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ121-062215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-062215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-062215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-062215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ107-062215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ106-062215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ095-062215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ094-062215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

322 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

