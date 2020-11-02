TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
TXZ119-022215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ118-022215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ159-022215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ158-022215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ104-022215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ103-022215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ093-022215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-022215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-022215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-022215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ101-022215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ100-022215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ115-022215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ116-022215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ117-022215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ131-022215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ132-022215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-022215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ129-022215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ141-022215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ142-022215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ156-022215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ157-022215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ143-022215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ144-022215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ133-022215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ134-022215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ145-022215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ146-022215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ161-022215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ160-022215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ174-022215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ175-022215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ162-022215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ147-022215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ148-022215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
this morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ135-022215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
this morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ122-022215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
this morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ121-022215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ120-022215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ105-022215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ123-022215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ107-022215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ106-022215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ095-022215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ094-022215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
302 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
