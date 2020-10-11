TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
358 FPUS54 KFWD 110900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
TXZ119-112215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-112215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-112215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ158-112215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-112215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-112215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-112215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around
80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-112215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-112215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-112215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-112215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-112215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-112215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-112215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ117-112215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-112215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-112215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-112215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-112215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-112215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-112215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-112215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-112215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-112215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-112215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-112215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-112215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-112215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-112215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-112215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ160-112215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ174-112215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ175-112215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ162-112215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-112215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-112215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-112215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-112215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-112215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ120-112215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ105-112215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ123-112215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ107-112215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ106-112215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ095-112215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around
80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ094-112215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
400 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
