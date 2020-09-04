TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020
_____
982 FPUS54 KFWD 040805
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
TXZ119-042130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-042130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-042130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows around 70. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-042130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows around 70. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-042130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-042130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-042130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-042130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ091-042130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-042130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-042130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-042130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-042130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-042130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-042130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-042130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-042130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-042130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-042130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-042130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-042130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-042130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-042130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-042130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-042130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-042130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-042130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-042130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-042130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-042130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ160-042130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-042130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ175-042130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-042130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-042130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-042130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
305 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.