TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning...then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this evening...then scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning...then cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs
around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the morning...then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
131 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South