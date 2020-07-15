TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

_____

330 FPUS54 KFWD 150815

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

TXZ119-152200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-152200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-152200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-152200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-152200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ103-152200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-152200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-152200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-152200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-152200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-152200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-152200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-152200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-152200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Hot

with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-152200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-152200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-152200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-152200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-152200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-152200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-152200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-152200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-152200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-152200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-152200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-152200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-152200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-152200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-152200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-152200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-152200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-152200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-152200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-152200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ147-152200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-152200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-152200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-152200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-152200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ120-152200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ105-152200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-152200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-152200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-152200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ095-152200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ094-152200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

315 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather