TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020
_____
004 FPUS54 KFWD 070812
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
TXZ119-072115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ118-072115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-072115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-072115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ104-072115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ103-072115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ093-072115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ092-072115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ091-072115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ102-072115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ101-072115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ100-072115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ115-072115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ116-072115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ117-072115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ131-072115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ132-072115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ130-072115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ129-072115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ141-072115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ142-072115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ156-072115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ157-072115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ143-072115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ144-072115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ133-072115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ134-072115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ145-072115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ146-072115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ161-072115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-072115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-072115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-072115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ162-072115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-072115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-072115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ135-072115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ122-072115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ121-072115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ120-072115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ105-072115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ123-072115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ107-072115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ106-072115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.